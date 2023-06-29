Beware of strangers on South Coast rural land

Police are warning rural landholders on the South Coast to be on the lookout for unauthorised people entering private property without permission from the owner.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team has been made aware of incidents on the South Coast, where people have been found on private property without the owner's consent, claiming to be looking for vehicles or land to purchase.
Anyone encountering people trespassing on property is advised to ask the person to leave and if possible obtain a description of the person and vehicle involved.
The matter should be reported as soon as possible to your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
