Police issue warning about people trespassing on the South Coast

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 29 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 10:26am
Beware of strangers on South Coast rural land
Police are warning rural landholders on the South Coast to be on the lookout for unauthorised people entering private property without permission from the owner.

