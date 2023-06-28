South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Time is standing still in efforts to fix town clock

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:03am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry Rotary Club members Harry Faulks, Chris Neale, Bob Speer and Philip Speer beside the now stalled Bomaderry Town Clock. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Bomaderry Rotary Club members Harry Faulks, Chris Neale, Bob Speer and Philip Speer beside the now stalled Bomaderry Town Clock. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Brothers Bob and Philip Speer have been maintaining the Bomaderry Town Clock for about the past 20 years.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.