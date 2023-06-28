Brothers Bob and Philip Speer have been maintaining the Bomaderry Town Clock for about the past 20 years.
But now the clock's gears have reached the end of their life, and the Speer brothers have joined others in calling for Shoalhaven Council to cover the cost of new clock workings.
However they said the calls had gone unanswered.
The four-faced clock was erected on the Bomaderry Railway Station's northern edge in the mid-1970s at the Bomaderry Rotary Club's suggestion, before being refurbished in 1992.
Bob Speer said the clock performed well for many years, as it had been designed to ensure it did not need manual adjustment for things including daylight saving or blackouts.
Yet failures came - firstly more than 20 years ago when the clock tower was invaded by moths which engulfed the clock mechanism.
There were more failures over the coming years when the gears began to wear, and the brothers made replacements from miscellaneous workshop items.
But in 2020 it was clear the gears had reached the end of their working life, with replacement parts unavailable.
Sealed replacement clock mechanisms ideally suited to running the town clock were located in England, at a cost of 2,500 pounds, plus freight.
Former Bomaderry Rotary Club president Chris Neale said Shoalhaven Council was approached about covering the estimated $5000 cost of the new clock mechanisms, but had not replied to requests.
Mr Neale said this was a small price to pay for a vital bit of community infrastructure.
