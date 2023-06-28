They're the next generation of our workforce, and these young people have a bright future ahead.
Students from across the Shoalhaven have been recognised for commitment to their studies, at the annual Vocational Education and Training Awards.
Hosted by training provider Workplace Learning on Wednesday (June 28), the awards celebrated the promising young people who are working hard at their chosen trades and courses.
Among them, Sophie Orford of Bomaderry High School.
The ambitious young woman has taken on two qualifications while finishing school - one in primary industries, and another in manufacturing and engineering.
That effort earned her the title of Outstanding VET Student of the Year.
She also won VET Student of the Year for both primary industries and manufacturing and engineering.
Miss Orford was among more than 40 students who scooped up awards on the day, including:
Workplace Learning CEO Marty Burgess said he held the young trainees in high regard.
"We are here to bear witness to you achieving something, marking it in your life, and helping launch you off into your next exciting phase of life." he told the gathered students.
Workplace learning board chair Tracey Freeman added that the students were the "stars of the day" and great things would lie ahead for them.
"You're well on your way to securing your future, so be proud of that and be positive," Ms Freeman said.
Workplace Learning is a vocational training organisation, delivering education programs across the south coast.
