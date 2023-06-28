A vital pipeline of community support has closed, with the Bomaderry Rotary Club folding amid falling membership and being unable to establish a board.
The club handed back its charter during its meeting on Monday, June 26, bringing an end to 53 years of serving the community.
Over the years many thousands of dollars have been contributed to local people and causes.
It started with building a path in Leonard Street, then another path at playing fields, raising money to buy the first jaws of life for an ambulance on the South Coast, and starting work on the Bomaderry Creek Walking Track.
They were followed by many projects and support for the region.
When Chris Neale was president the club started collecting used and unwanted medical equipment from the Berry, Shoalhaven and Milton hospitals, sending it to Sydney so it could be forwarded on to developing countries or Pacific island nations at times of intense need - such as earthquakes and tsunamis.
Mr Neale estimated the value of the equipment the club organised for other countries at between $3 million and $4 million.
When Allan Chidziva was president the club started supporting a group of 21 orphaned girls in his home village in Zimbabwe, paying their school fees to keep them in education and prevent them being married off young.
Mr Chidziva questioned what would happen top the girls now the club had folded.
"It's going to have far-reaching implications," he said.
Joe Lester spoke of the student exchange program the club ran for many years, saying it was "the making of many young people".
The club also provided support for medical students studying at Wollongong University, through the John Ryan Memorial Scholarship.
Over the years 11 scholarships worth $5000 each were handed out, and the club recently gave $104,000 to the university so it could continue the funding program.
The Bomaderry club also took part in Rotary's world focus on polio, which eradicated the condition from every country except Afghanistan and Pakistan, where efforts continue.
And even in its last year with membership falling, and the remaining members getting older, the club managed to donate $25,000 to the community.
