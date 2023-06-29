The Blackmore-Bolden Shield competition continues to ramp up as the teams enter the second-half of the 2023 season, with every game from this point forward holding significant ramifications for each team's chance at finals football.
Last weekend played host to a number of impressive wins, as the top sides held strong in their run of impressive form, while other teams rebounded to score important victories to position themselves well heading into round 10.
The question at the top of people's minds however is, can anyone slow down Milton-Ulladulla?
The undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers have kept their eight-game winning streak alive after dispatching of the Culburra Cougars 4-0 at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday.
The Panthers continue to play lights out and purposeful football that has caused other teams problems all year.
Culburra were incredibly impressive for the opening half hour of the game, defending in numbers and causing problems for the Panthers attack.
Milton would finally break through, striking twice in short succession, the first coming from a crafty finish from Dave Freeman, before Blake McCluskey scored a diving header to make it 2-0.
They made it three before the halftime whistle when Antonio Lavelle picked up the scraps from a corner and slotted home a finish in the far post.
The second half saw Culburra suffer a big loss when Luke Hill was withdrawn due to injury, which hampered their attacking threat mightily.
Chris Twomey rounded out the 4-0 line, taking a great feed from Arlo Crowley and executing a blinder across the keeper into the far top corner of the net.
Speaking on the win, Milton head coach Nick Palagyi applauded the effort from Culburra.
"Culburra came in with a clear game plan and credit to them for that," he said.
"They made it very difficult for us to create as many clear changes as we wanted to."
Palagyi knows the side will now have a target on their backs heading forward and said the team is ready to embrace that and strive to continue to improve.
"We're starting to play some quality football, but at the same time we know we have a target on our backs," he said.
"We know we have plenty of improvement left in us, and the boys are unified and committed to working hard to ensure we keep getting stronger."
The St Georges Basin Dragons have rebounded in a big way, securing a hard-fought victory over an equally hungry Shoalhaven United Bears side on Saturday.
The match, played at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex, was a tough and gritty affair that saw both teams with an impressive display of attack, despite what you would initially think with a 1-0 final result.
The always speedy Jordan Reid, played hero for the Dragons, when he netted an impressive goal just three minutes into the game, which would end up being the deciding factor in the match.
Both teams' goalkeepers had their work cut out for them, with the attack from both sides ever present throughout the match.
There was also several free kick opportunities, in striking distance, awarded to both sides, which illustrates the level of desperation and fight the defence was playing with.
With this win St Georges Basin remain tied for second-place with the Illaroo Kangaroos, while for United, this tough loss drops them to sixth on the table.
Last year's premiers are looking in-form and ready to make a run at a repeat, but the competition as a whole is incredibly even across the top, and come finals time it really could go either way.
Illaroo has followed up an impressive win over St Georges Basin with a statement win over the Sussex Inlet Seahawks, 4-0.
The Kangaroos who were without their captain Evan Leedham in the previous match were evidently bolstered by his return as they came out of the gates strong.
Leedham had a punctuating performance, securing a pair of goals to lead his side, while the ever dangerous Alex Cheyne netted another and Hayden Strand recorded his third goal in three games this season.
Illaroo are looking like one of the most dangerous sides this season, made even more impressive with the team having to battle through a number of injuries.
Reflecting on the strong win, Hayden Strand said the team is really beginning to hit their stride and come together.
"We are really starting to gel as a squad now and are finding those right combinations," he said.
"The return of our captain Evan Leedham really bolstered our squad and seeing him put away his first goal of the season really brought the game to life."
"Josh Woods also stepped up and played a solid match in the defensive midfield in place of Sam Swan who was out with illness."
For Strand, he said he didn't anticipate his return to the team being as successful as it has been, but said he's been loving every moment since getting back on the green.
"I'm really starting to find my feet in first grade, I feel as though I'm maturing in my game and understanding my role within the team," he said.
"Having sat and watched from the sideline for the first six games of the season certainly made me hungry to get back into it."
Speaking on the young Sussex Inlet squad, Strand was very impressed by the side.
"Sussex were a good combination of young and old, seeing some real young lads holding their own and remaining composed in that midfield gave me a lot of hope for the future of the club," he said.
"They rebounded really well in the second half, only letting one goal in after making some tactical changes."
Illaroo will look to make it three in a row this weekend going up against the undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers at Lighthouse Oval.
The Shoalhaven-Heads Berry Sharks secured an important win over the Bomaderry Tigers, 2-0, which saw them jump Shoalhaven United for fifth-place on the table.
It was an important game for both teams who had been struggling in recent weeks to put together a full 90 minutes of sound football.
From the jump it was a physical match with both sides defending well and making it tough on the opposition.
It would take until almost 30 minutes in when a scramble in the box would see Bomaderry unfortunately concede a own-goal which appeared to give the Sharks the jolt they needed to amp up the pressure.
The opportunities would come sporadically for both sides, and the score would remain 1-0 heading into the halftime break.
Coming out of the break the Sharks tipped the scales of momentum in their favour, with their second goal coming at the 63 minute mark.
Dane Hamill would slot home the point for the Sharks, securing his first goal of the season.
Bomaderry, like they have all season, showed tremendous grift and effort, but just couldn't get enough going up front to get them over the line.
For Heads this was an important win to get them back into finals conversation, only being one streak away from being a darkhorse to watch this season.
Their next game will come in a clash with the Culburra Cougars, while Bomaderry will battle the Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls.
Huskisson-Vincentia had the bye last weekend.
