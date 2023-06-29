South Coast Register
Blackmore-Bolden Shield round nine rundown showcases in-form and rebounding sides

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 29 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 11:30am
St Georges Basin Dragon's Zac Stahlhut (jumping) putting his body on the line against Shoalhaven United. Picture by Tamara Lee
The Blackmore-Bolden Shield competition continues to ramp up as the teams enter the second-half of the 2023 season, with every game from this point forward holding significant ramifications for each team's chance at finals football.

