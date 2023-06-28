More than meets the eye

This stunning, split-level, brick veneer home is situated in a peaceful and serene neighbourhood, perfect for a growing family.
"This is an amazing house. It's been fully renovated right throughout, aside from the original tiling," said Rachel Lea, real estate agent.
Step inside and you will be greeted by a spacious sunken living room with high ceilings, wooden floor and a fireplace. It's a lovely space to relax and create memories in.
"At every open home and inspection so far, the potential buyers were drawn back to this room. It's having a huge impact," Ms Lea said.
Enjoy hosting family dinners in the separate dining area or turn the designated media or rumpus room into your own movie theatre.
The home also boasts a brand new, fully renovated kitchen, with modern appliances and plenty of cupboard space. With generously sized bedrooms and a massive main with walk-in robe and ensuite, there is plenty of space for all the family.
The fully fenced backyard and enclosed patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and the 6m x 3m fully insulated and lined studio provides even more space options.
Situated only one kilometre to the water's edge of Palm Beach and the local boat ramp, and 9.5 kilometres to famous Hyams Beach, you will love the peace and tranquillity the location has to offer.
