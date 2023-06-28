South Coast Register
Michael McMahon told police "I'm done, you got me"

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:30am
Nowra man knew he was in trouble when stopped by police
Michael John McMahon knew he was in trouble when stopped by police for a mobile breath test in Kinghorne Street, Nowra.

