Nowra man knew he was in trouble when stopped by police

Michael John McMahon knew he was in trouble when stopped by police for a mobile breath test in Kinghorne Street, Nowra.
It was 11.05am on May 27, 2023, and McMahon got out of his car.
"I'm done, you got me, let's go, cuff me," he told police, according to evidence presented to Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, June 27.
The police statement said McMahon's eyes were bloodshot and he smelt strongly of alcohol, before the 43-year-old from Supply Street, Nowra, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.177.
In court McMahon pleaded guilty to high range drink driving, saying he was behind the wheel to get himself to hospital after having a fall and fracturing a rib.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said that was not an excuse, as McMahon's actions put the community at "grave risk".
"You were well aware that you shouldn't be driving," Ms Viney said.
She fined McMahon $1000 and disqualified him from driving for six months, followed by a 24 month interlock order.
