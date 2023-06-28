South Coast Register
Cindy Talbot will spend the next six months behind bars

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 1:30pm
North Nowra woman jailed for bushfire fund fraud
A North Nowra woman who tried to claim more than $250,000 in bushfire relief payments will spend the next six months in jail.

