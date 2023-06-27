South Coast Register
South Coast expected to avoid sizeable Australian rainband as school holidays start

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
June 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Large parts of Australia are bracing for an unseasonable rainband this week, however the South Coast appears to be in the clear for the start of the school holidays.

