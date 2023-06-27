Large parts of Australia are bracing for an unseasonable rainband this week, however the South Coast appears to be in the clear for the start of the school holidays.
Northern and central parts of Australia can expect rainfall totals between 40 to 80 mm, and potentially up to 100 mm according to The Bureau of Meteorology, with flooding even anticipated in certain areas.
Based on current data from the Bureau, the South Coast may avoid the downpour.
Showers are expected for most of Victoria and NSW on June 28, with snowfall even anticipated in certain areas.
On the South Coast minimal rainfall is expected for Wednesday (June 28), Thursday (June 29), and Monday (July 3), with a maximum of 3mm forecasted.
Temperatures will remain chilly over the next week, ranging from a minimum of six degrees through to 18 degrees at peak.
Wind speeds are expected to fluctuate across the week, ranging from 15 to 35km/hr through to a peak of 45km/hr.
A second burst of rainfall is also anticipated for later in the week over northern and central Australia.
So if you are planning a trip this school holidays, play it safe and check out the recent data and weather warnings at bom.gov.au.
