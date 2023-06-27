South Coast Register
Orcas photographed enjoying NSW Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:14pm
Killer whale leaping in Merimbula. They are the largest dolphin, reaching eight metres in length. Picture by David Rogers Photography.
Slaving over a hot stove in Tathra, photographer David Rogers was making pumpkin soup when his phone buzzed with the news that locals off Pambula Beach had reported seeing killer whales heading north.

