Nowra Velo Club racing sees Frank Neri and Brad Oaten pick up big wins

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:15pm
NVC road race. Race winner Brad Oaten leading from Jason Spence, Gavin Nethery and Chris Harrison. Picture supplied.
Frank Neri and Brad Oaten picked up victories in Nowra Velo Club's road racing program on Sunday.

