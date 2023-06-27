Frank Neri and Brad Oaten picked up victories in Nowra Velo Club's road racing program on Sunday.
The riders of the NVC returned to the track on Braidwood Road on a windy Sunday morning and held two handicap events that catered for A/B grade and C/D grade riders.
The first event for the C/D graders saw Neri, along with Hubert Driehuis and Michael Thompson first to leave the starter with a five minute margin over the seven C grade riders on the start list.
Despite the extra riders of the second group, the three front markers used the handicap to advantage and were still two minutes clear at the finish.
Neri hit out from the front with 200 metres to go and increased to a three length margin over the line.
Driehuis was the second placed rider ahead of Thompson, then after the two minutes had passed, Michael Berriman and Adrian McMillan sprinted side by side for the fourth position and fastest time.
Berriman held a half wheel advantage over McMillan at the finish line with Aaron Lauder in sixth position and ahead of Geoff Maguire, Gary Bryce, Bill Stahlhut and Jamie Overton.
The A/B grade field was split into three groups with two minutes between them. Five riders were away at the start of the watch, including race winner Oaten, Godfrey Green, Jason Spence, Gavin Nethery and Chris Harrison.
This group combined well and held off all attempts to make a catch before the finish.
Four riders started in group two including Tom Humphrey, Dean Byrne, Zac Peters and Mark Astley with another two minutes before Cameron Harrison, Josh Henry and Ben Wallis were sent on their way.
Some riders dropped away from their groups while others worked hard at reducing the time gaps.
Oaten kicked clear of his co-markers as the finish approached and had a seven second advantage over Spence over the finish line. Nethery was close by in third place and followed by Chris Harrison another 30 seconds later.
Another thirty seconds slipped by until Zac Peters crossed the line in fifth position, ahead of Byrne, Cameron Harrison, Henry, Green and Astley.
Wallis and Humphrey were at the back of the field.
Cameron Harrison rode the fastest time for the 28 kilometres in 43 minutes,
48.20 seconds.
The Nowra Velo Club will take a break from local racing during the school holidays however local riders will continue to travel to the criteriums races at Unanderra each Saturday afternoon.
These events are the Illawarra Cycle Club's Winter Race Series. NVC's Jose Pereira was on the podium again last Saturday with second in the D grade event while Adrian McMillan and Brad oaten finished fourth and fifth in C grade.
