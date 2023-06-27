South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

45-degree rule - trial of tree lopping rule changes pushed forward by Shoalhaven council

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 12-month trial of changes to the Shoalhaven's 45-degree rule have been pushed forward. Picture from file.
A 12-month trial of changes to the Shoalhaven's 45-degree rule have been pushed forward. Picture from file.

A trial of new tree lopping rules is going ahead in the Shoalhaven.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.