A trial of new tree lopping rules is going ahead in the Shoalhaven.
Councillors have voted on temporary changes to the city's 45-degree rule, drawing a line under lengthy debate - at least for now.
Several additions to the residential tree lopping rule will be trialled over the next 12 months.
They include requiring an AQF Level 3 arborist to chop down dangerous trees, and mandating notice to all neighbours and the council about the tree works.
READ MORE:
A final vote on the 45-degree rule changes was cast at council's Monday evening (June 26) meeting.
Councillors argued a rescission motion, originally intended to oppose the changes.
After 40 minutes of debate, the chamber was still deadlocked 6-6. Mayor Amanda Findley used her casting vote to strike down the rescission and push the changes forward.
The 45-degree rule has proven divisive in both the chamber, and the community.
Those for the changes had cited environmental concerns and allegations of misuse.
Those against the changes had voiced concerns of resident safety, and fear that added red tape could hold up dangerous tree removal.
During the long-running debate both sides uncovered one key issue, which the trial is poised to resolve.
Councillors raised several questions about use, and alleged misuse, of the 45-degree rule.
But with no official data on who is invoking the 45-degree rule, there is no definitive answer.
During the trial, notice to council will provide data on how many Shoalhaven residents are invoking the rule, and where dangerous trees are located in the city.
That data is expected to inform a permanent decision on the 45-degree rule, come the trial's end.
READ MORE:
Several councillors on both sides of the rescission motion spoke up in favour of data collection, including Cr Matthew Norris, Cr Paul Ell and Cr Patricia White.
During debate, Cr Norris argued that the debate and rescissions had lost sight of what trial changes could achieve.
"It is well within the property owner's right to remove a tree that poses a risk. If it's a dangerous tree, you can take it out - it's not going to change that" he said.
"The main thing here that I can see is we need to go through and grab the data.
"It's not four year trial, it's not a 20 year trial, it's a 12 month trial.
"We come back to this again in 12 months, and we get to say: has this worked, or not?
"If it hasn't worked, we'll change it and look at things. If it has worked, maybe we can tidy it up, implement it a bit better."
Cr Ell also stressed the importance of collecting data, but disagreed with other changes on the table.
"First, let's get the information. Let's find out how prevalent the use of the 45 degree rule is across the city," he said.
"Be informed by that data, and then we can make a decision about whether we need to restrict that rule or make any other changes."
READ MORE:
There are several trial changes to the 45 degree rule.
Out of those changes, there are a handful of key points:
It would be up to the property owner to determine if a tree is dangerous.
According to the amended rule, "the 45-degree rule can be used where a landowner determines that the tree poses a potential short-term risk (less than on year) to the lawfully erected building that cannot be mitigated by alternative tree management approached (e.g. selective pruning)."
A professional arborist will have to chop the tree down.
A landowner will need to hire a qualified arborist to chop down the dangerous tree in question.
That arborist will need to have an AQF Level 3 qualification.
Essentially, a regular person without qualifications will not be allowed to chop down a dangerous tree.
Added details for applying the rule
Extra details on how to apply the 45-degree rule are included in the changes.
Namely, "the tree must not be a tree with a hollow and/or nests (for example, stick nests)" and, "the tree must not be a tree on an upward slope greater than 18 degrees from the building."
Notices to the neighbours need a date on them.
Already, landowners need to give at least five days notice to all adjoining and adjacent neighbours about proposed tree removal works.
The change specifies "the notification is to be dated with the date the notification was given."
Landowners need to notify council.
In addition to the notice to neighbours, landowners need to notify council about proposed tree removal, with a letter signed by their arborist.
It's worth noting, a signed notification letter is not a full arborist report. The trial changes don't mandate a full arborist report.
During the trial, notice to council will provide real data about the 45-degree rule: how many people are using it, and how many dangerous trees are out there.
Policy statement.
The policy statement in the trial rules includes a run-down of why trees are valuable in urban areas.
It also aims to provide context for the 45-degree rule:
"Despite the range of values associated with trees, it is sometimes necessary to consider the removal of a tree where it presents an unmanageable risk," it reads.
"The 45 Degree Rule provides an opportunity for certain trees to be removed without the need for Council approval (i.e., no formal development assessment process)."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.