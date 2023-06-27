South Coast Register
Security guard Chloe Isabel Kres sentenced in relation to incident outside the Huskisson Hotel

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:22pm
Security guard who admitted assaulting patron given community corrections order
A hotel security guard who pleaded guilty to assaulting a protesting patron has been given a 12-month community corrections order in Nowra Local Court.

