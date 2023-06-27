Security guard who admitted assaulting patron given community corrections order

A hotel security guard who pleaded guilty to assaulting a protesting patron has been given a 12-month community corrections order in Nowra Local Court.
Chloe Isabel Kres, 26, of McDonald Avenue, Nowra, was working as a security guard at the Huskisson Hotel on the night of September 17, 2022, when a young woman arrived with a group of friends.
The court heard that after a couple of hours drinking the woman in question went into the DJ booth in an effort to change a song being played, leading to her being asked to leave the area, and a short time later leave the hotel.
Kres's lawyer Phil Carey told the court on June 27 that the woman was refused access to a bus due to her level of intoxication, but then managed to get back inside the hotel.
After she was ejected for a second time she lay on the footpath in front of the hotel, refusing to move and abusing staff, Mr Carey said.
Police evidence to the court said Kres was involved in grabbing the woman's legs and dragging her over a gutter and across the road, resulting in a cut to the back of the woman's head and grazing to her back, elbow and hands.
A video of the incident was played in the court.
Mr Carey said the incident was completely out of character for Kres, who contributed to the community including volunteering at Safe Shelter.
Magistrate Lisa Viney agreed Kres was otherwise "a person of good character".
But she refused Mr Carey's request to not record a conviction, saying it was not appropriate under the circumstances.
She sentenced Kres to a 12-month community corrections order.
