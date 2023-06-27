South Coast Register
Kiama Knights end losing streak with clutch win over Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Kiama Knights' Tyler Clark avoiding the defence of Milton-Ulladulla's PJ Thornton and Jarrah Treweek. Picture by Stickspix.
The Kiama Knights have rebounded from a three-game Group Seven Rugby League losing streak, securing a clutch win over a tough Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs outfit, 28-26 at Kiama Showground last Sunday.

