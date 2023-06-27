The Kiama Knights have rebounded from a three-game Group Seven Rugby League losing streak, securing a clutch win over a tough Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs outfit, 28-26 at Kiama Showground last Sunday.
They didn't make it easy on themselves, with the Bulldogs mounting a massive comeback to almost steal the two points.
It all came down to a penalty goal after the siren, with the Bulldogs' Cody Roach missing the critical kick to level the scores, giving Kiama the narrow victory.
The Knights were ready to go from the kick-off, with a beautiful advance grubber from Thomas Atkins, setting up a streaking Matt Morris to go over.
A conversion from Cade Hotham gave Kiama a 6-nil lead only two minutes into the match.
A clever dummy and a burst of speed by Roach would give the Bulldogs their first try of the match, but the conversion would be missed and the score remained 6-4 in Kiama's favour.
The Knights would explode into halftime from this point forward as they rattled off four straight tries, the last coming off a scramble play which saw the ball end in Morris' hands who picked up the loose change.
Milton would go over the line once more before the half through lock Bailey Sassall, which appeared to be the turning point for the Bulldogs.
Despite being down at the half, 28-8, Milton came storming back in the second-half.
The side secured a series of unanswered tries, holding Kiama scoreless with their strong defence.
Suddenly, they only trailed by two, 26-28, with a penalty goal after the final whistle, but it would go astray and the Knights would hold on to win.
Reflecting on the win, Kiama coach Marc Laird, said it wasn't the full 80 minute performance he was looking for but noted the first 40 minutes as the best footy he has seen from his club all season.
"We haven't had a lot go right for us this year, so when that kick hit the post, it was a pretty good feeling, obviously not for him, but hopefully it was a little bit of luck we needed to turn the season around," he said.
"The first half was easily the best 40 minutes we've had, but we have to make sure we are playing for 80 or we won't be getting results."
Coming off a scoreless loss to the Sharks, 46-nil, Laird said he was "pleased" with the level of "unreal" effort the team showed in the match against Milton.
"We can still take plenty out of our defence, even if we leaked a few points in the second-half," he said.
"The effort was unreal, our talk was really good, everything was really positive, casting our mind back to Shellharbour, we didn't have any of that stuff."
"I'm really excited for the boys that they got the win and hopefully we can string a few together."
Kiama will hope to make it two-in-a-row in a clash against the Stingrays of Shellharbour this weekend, while Milton-Ulladulla is hoping to re-group and secure a win over the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
