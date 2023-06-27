Bail continued for man charged in relation to death of woman in Nowra CBD

A man charged in relation to the death of an 88-year-old woman in Nowra on June 14 has had his bail continued during a brief appearance before Nowra Local Court.
Nathan Jay Laidlaw, 23, of Ethel Street, Sanctuary Point, was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death after the car he was driving allegedly hit and killed Shirley Thompson near the corner of Worrigee Street and Nowra Lane about 3pm.
The case had its first mention in Nowra Local Court on June 27, when the case was adjourned until Tuesday, August 22.
Magistrate Lisa Viney continued Laidlaw's bail.
