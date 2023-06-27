Bail continued for man charged in relation to death of woman in Nowra CBD

South Coast Register
Sanctuary Point man Nathan Jay Laidlaw's bail continued following death in Nowra CBD

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:04pm
A man charged in relation to the death of an 88-year-old woman in Nowra on June 14 has had his bail continued during a brief appearance before Nowra Local Court.

