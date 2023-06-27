It was a story of two differing scenarios on Sunday when the Nowra Bomaderry Jets took on the Jamberoo Superoos at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
The home side, who have been enjoying a breakout season under new coach Adam Quinlan, were trying to reverse a worrying two game losing sequence and Jono Dallas' Superoos, who have been injury-plagued all season, were shooting for their fifth straight win to continue their mid-season resurgence.
In the end it was Jamberoo who emerged triumphant 24-14 in an entertaining clash in blustery conditions.
The Superoos jumped out of the blocks and had their first try on the board in just the second minute when hooker Daniel Burke caught the defence napping to touch down from dummy-half. Matt Forsyth's conversion gave the visitors a 6-0 lead.
There was more to come when Jamberoo attacked down the left side and great leadup work by centre Izak Parkes and fullback Nathan Gallestegui saw winger Jordan Xuerub finish spectacularly in the corner, with Frorsyth adding on the goods.
A 12-0 start by the Superoos was enough to inspire a comeback by the Jets. it was regular hooker Kurt Quinlan, who came from the bench to fill in at centre, who score his first try in the position for 12 years. Clyde Parsons converted to close the gap to 12-6.
However the visitors weren't finished and it was replacement forward Jayden Morgan who showed plenty of determination and powered his was over just before halftime with Jamberoo ahead 18-6.
Quinlan must have chosen his words well at halftime, as the Jets came out refreshed and it only took the Jets two minutes to record their second try when livewire centre Brayden Omoeboh powered his way over out wide, but Parsons was unable to convert, however the home side had closed the gap to eight.
This was as close as they were to get however when the visitors scored their fourth try in the 52nd minute when right winger Cody McParland finished off a sweeping backline movement to open the gap to 22-10, before a late Jets try to Zac Kershaw after a Parsons strip.
A late penalty goal to Superoos second-rower Corey Grigg rounded out the scoring.
Simon Maslanka, Brendan Smith, Jordon Xuerub and Nathan Gallestegui were some of the best for the Superoos while Mason Harrison, Brayden Omoeboh and Adam Quinlan tried hard to get the Jets home.
The Superoos will look to make it six on the trot in their next clash against the tough Shellharbour Sharks, meanwhile the Jets will hope to get back on track against the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Those matches will be played July 8 and 9 respectively.
