South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

70-year-old man was trying to reach motor cruiser that broke its mooring

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue vessel Shoalhaven 20 helped a man in a tinny that was taking water in atrocious conditions on Monday evening. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue vessel Shoalhaven 20 helped a man in a tinny that was taking water in atrocious conditions on Monday evening. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven Marine Rescue volunteers have rescued a 70-year-old man after his vessel began taking on water on the Shoalhaven river on Monday, June 26.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.