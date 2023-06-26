Shoalhaven Marine Rescue volunteers have rescued a 70-year-old man after his vessel began taking on water on the Shoalhaven river on Monday, June 26.
The man was trying to help a friend whose motor cruiser broke a mooring on the Shoalhaven River and ran aground on Pig Island during the evening.
However the man's tinny became disabled in atrocious conditions.
A volunteer crew on board Shoalhaven 20 responded to a call for assistance and rescued the man.
He was taken to the Nowra Public Wharf where he was checked over by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The Shoalhaven 20 crew then recovered the cruiser.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said the Shoalhaven crew did an exceptional job in challenging conditions, including battling gale-force winds.
"It was extremely windy and cold but our volunteers used their skill and night training to rescue the man and deliver him to shore while the Shoalhaven unit's radio operator coordinated the rescue operation with precision," Inspector Massey said.
"The teamwork shown by the Marine Rescue Shoalhaven members involved in this challenging mission was excellent."
