South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Nominations for NAIDOC Awards 2023 close on Friday, June 30

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are just a few days left to nominate groups and individuals for the NAIDOC Awards. Picture supplied.
There are just a few days left to nominate groups and individuals for the NAIDOC Awards. Picture supplied.

There are just a few days left to nominate someone for a NAIDOC Award, with nominations closing on Friday, June 30.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.