There are just a few days left to nominate someone for a NAIDOC Award, with nominations closing on Friday, June 30.
And with the days counting down the call has gone out to all the community to consider nominating an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, group or organisation who deserves to be acknowledged for what they contribute to their communities in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region.
The awards are supported by Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven councils, state and federal government, and will this year be hosted by Kiama Municipal Council.
"We're a proud supporter of the awards, which recognise the talents, excellence, and significant contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our region and acknowledge those who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen field," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"As well as improving community awareness of the outstanding achievements and contributions of Aboriginal people, the awards promote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues in the wider community including working towards reconciliation," Cr Findley said.
There are six award categories:
Aboriginal Elders of the Year
Aboriginal Worker of the Year
Aboriginal Young Achievers of the Year
Aboriginal Community Volunteer of the Year
Aboriginal Organisation or Project of the Year
Outstanding Contribution to Reconciliation (Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal).
You can nominate deserving individuals or groups at bit.ly/SCC-NAIDOCnoms23
