A woman whose son died in a workplace accident will speak during a summit on road repairs and roadworker safety in Ulladulla on Tuesday, June 27.
Patrizia Cassaniti, whose 18-year-old son died in a workplace accident in Sydney in 2019, will speak about workplace safety at the gathering .
More than 40 local government delegates will attend the Ulladulla meeting, which will focus on safety for road crews.
Topics will include managing risks at temporary worksites as well as safe loading, unloading and movement of heavy plant equipment.
The first in a series of forums across southern NSW will also look at the massive road repair task confronting councils following damage from severe weather.
The summits are being organised by Transport for NSW, looking at supporting frontline teams that are delivering on the huge task of maintaining, repairing and improving the region's roads.
"The summits are to help equip council and their teams, such as project engineers, support staff, depot manager and road workers, with the latest requirements and information to ensure a safe working environment," said Transport for NSW Regional Director South Sam Knight.
"Transport is partnering with councils to deliver a record number of road and bridge works in the wake of unprecedented wet weather and severe storms since February last year.
READ MORE:
"We appreciate and are supporting local government as it faces a huge task, with responsibility for more than 85 per cent of the NSW road network," Ms Knight said.
"Councils are also contending with issues such as workforce shortages and fatigue among crews.
"Thousands of road workers are working hard to restore and improve roads including fixing potholes, heavy patching and re-surfacing the roads," she said
"Given the nature of their job, road workers work close to traffic, making them vulnerable to unsafe motorist behaviour.
"Sadly, two people were killed and a further 38 injured in road crashes involving roadside workers in NSW between 2017 and 2021."
Sixty-five per cent of the casualties involving road workers occurred in regional NSW.
Given the nature of their jobs, roadworkers work close to traffic, making them vulnerable to unsafe motorist behaviour," Ms Knight said.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility - we can all help each other stay safe.
"Please slow down near worksites, look out for roadside workers, and obey signs from traffic controllers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.