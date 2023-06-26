The first of the funerals for the 10 people killed in the Greta bus crash on June 11 has heard of the frustration and distress of the sudden deaths.
As Angus Craig was remembered as a young man who packed a lot of love and life into nearly 29 years, his sister Georgia spoke of the pain of all his family and friends.
"How cruel is this loss?" she asked at the funeral service in the Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, June 26.
"A lovely, well-mannered, gorgeous boy who had matured incredibly to a fun-loving, responsible, thoughtful and good-looking man has been lost."
The gathering was told Angus grew up in Sanctuary Point and attended Sanctuary Point Public School and Vincentia High School, before going on to complete an engineering degree at Wollongong University.
And at each stage his gentle and generous nature meant Angus was quick to develop lasting friendships.
"We know that being so social, he accumulated many friends from all walks of his life," said celebrant and long-time family friend Narelle Harding .
That started early in his life.
"He was a delightful baby and infant - calm, happy and quite easy to look after," Georgia said.
"This placidness served him well, making lifelong friends at Vincentia Preschool," she said.
At Sanctuary Point Public school he was "still the most well-behaved child, and began to be concerned for and mindful of others".
"We'd joke that he was politically correct before political correctness was discovered," Georgia said, as she gave the example of Angus chastising people mocking those in traditional dress during flight layovers in Dubai.
That placid nature was reflected in his approach to school.
"He didn't seem to stress about marks or deadlines, no matter how fine he cut them," Georgia said.
"Teachers remarked that Angus would never suffer from stress-related health concerns."
An early entry to study engineering at Wollongong University "allowed his low-stress lifestyle to continue in his final school year," Georgia said.
"He was a last minute guru, and always seemed to get away with it," - with the practice extending to Christmas shopping on Christmas eve, but still acquiring thoughtful gifts amid the rushing chaos.
Best friend Shaun Cunningham said he and Angus met when they were jus two years old, but the friendship became so strong that it "forced our parents to become close friends, which enabled us to have family holidays, camping trips and family sleepovers".
"You were a goofy, dorky, awkward kid who always made everyone's heart melt in an instant," Shaun said of his best friend.
"I'm not sure of anyone who didn't love you."
"You had such a kind heart and a beautiful soul - you would do anything for anyone, as long as we asked."
And during the wild years of young adulthood, Angus was "the responsible dad of the group that kept us all in check, while also letting us have a safe and appropriate amount of fun," Shaun said.
After university Angus moved to Singleton to work for Rio Tinto, before moving to Brisbane where he worked fly-in, fly-out for BHP at Blackwater.
During this time he met girlfriend Bella, and they moved in together five weeks before the bus crash.
Bella described Angus as "a beautiful, kind and exuberant soul".
Their first date in December, 2021 took an unexpected turn when they were given tickets to a show called A Very Naughty Christmas.
Bella said that night showed how Angus "was open minded and curious, he was up for any adventure, no matter how quirky".
"It was easy for me to fall in love with the bright, thoughtful and generous person that he was," she said.
Through his FIFO work Angus left home on Monday morning, returning on Thursday, and Bella said "Thursdays quickly became my favourite day of the week".
She recalled Angus often saying "tomorrow will be better" when she was felling down or going though a difficult time.
"So when I'm feeling sad, when my emotions feel overwhelming and the world feels a bit dull, I will remind myself that tomorrow will be better," Bella said.
"I will smile and I will laugh, I will admire every sunset and take in every nice view.
"I will know that I am forever a better person for having loved and been loved by you Angus."
