Wild weather leaves thousands without power, restoration underway

Thousands across the Shoalhaven are without electricity, as ferocious winds lash the south coast.
According to Endeavour Energy, downed trees are causing unplanned power outages all over the region.
Most of the current outages are being reported in Falls Creek, Tomerong, Sussex Inlet, and Ulladulla.
About 1500 homes are without power as of 12.30pm Monday (June 26).
Endeavour Energy confirmed crews are working their way across affected suburbs to restore electricity supply.
Other localised outages are affecting about 30-40 homes in Bomaderry, North Nowra, Nowra, Terara, Woolamia, and Jervis Bay.
However, that figure has reduced significantly since the early hours.
About 1am on Monday, 7000 homes from Shellharbour to Nowra were experiencing power outages.
An Endeavour Energy spokesperson told the Register crews have been on the ground since the initial outages, and many areas had been reconnected.
Wind gusts of more than 80km/h pummelled the northern Shoalhaven during Monday morning.
Local SES crews received 16 calls for assistance with fallen trees, which damaged homes and toppled power lines.
Fallen power lines also sparked small fires in Shoalhaven Heads and Broughton, which were extinguished before the strong and gusty winds could spread them.
