Wild weather leaves thousands without power, restoration underway

Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Toppled trees have caused thousands of power outages around the Shoalhaven. Endeavour Energy crews are working their way across the region to restore suburbs' electricity supply. Picture from file.
Thousands across the Shoalhaven are without electricity, as ferocious winds lash the south coast.

