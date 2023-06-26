Funerals will be held this week to farewell the victims of the Greta bus crash.
A service for Angus Craig, 28, will take place at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee from 11am today (June 26).
Posts on a tribute wall included memories of Angus as "a lovely, kind-hearted, fun and inclusive person" with "the brightest smile in the room".
The funeral home asked people thinking of sending flowers to instead consider a donation to cancer research in recognition of Angus's support of this during his life.
The funeral comes after the victim's bodies were released to next of kin following the police investigation into the crash.
The life of Singleton woman Rebecca Mullen will be celebrated by her family and friends at a service at Singleton Civic Centre on June 28.
Touching tributes to Dr Mullen were made by Hunter New England Local Health District, Hunter Valley Grammar School and the New England Nomads UNE Australian Football Club.
Guests are being asked to wear bright and floral attire and bring a memory of Dr Mullen to the service.
Two people remain in John Hunter Hospital after the June 11 bus crash, Hunter New England Health has confirmed. Both are in a stable condition.
