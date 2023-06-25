South Coast Register
Weather

Damaging gusts of around 90kmh predicted to hit the Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Highlands

By Newsroom
Updated June 26 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:56am
Damaging wind gusts will continue to develop over the eastern slopes and foothills this evening, the bureau said.
A severe weather warning for dangerous winds has been issued for the Illawarra on Sunday afternoon.

