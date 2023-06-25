A severe weather warning for dangerous winds has been issued for the Illawarra on Sunday afternoon.
Strong northwest to westerly winds averaging 50 to 60kmh, with peak gusts of around 90kmh will continue to blast the region on Sunday evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The dangerous winds are predicted to strengthen during the night, before easing below warning thresholds on Monday evening.
Locations which may be affected include Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Braidwood, Penrith and Katoomba.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11pm AEST Sunday.
