Overnight closures on Moss Vale Rd, June 25-27

Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:44pm
Overnight roadworks will close a section of Moss Vale Rd, between Nowra and Kangaroo Valley, for three nights. Picture from file.
Overnight roadworks will close part of Moss Vale Rd from Sunday evening (June 25).

