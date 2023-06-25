Overnight roadworks will close part of Moss Vale Rd from Sunday evening (June 25).
Maintenance works are scheduled on Moss Vale Rd, between Kangaroo Valley Rd and Barfield Rd, over the next three nights.
The road will be closed from 8pm to 4am on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights (June 25-27), finishing at 4am Wednesday (June 28).
Overnight diversions will be in place for drivers.
Light vehicles will detour via Kangaroo Valley Rd; according to Transport NSW, this will add about 15 minutes to travel time.
Long vehicle and those over 12 tonnes will need to detour via Princes Highway and Illawarra Highway; this is an estimated 90 minute diversion.
Residents will still have access to Moss Vale Rd. Traffic control will be on site to direct locals.
