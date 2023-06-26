South Coast Register
Our People

Berry mural leaves a legacy for Open Field Art Festival

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
Warwick Keen, Uncle Noel Wellington and Glenn Duffield have created Berry's newest mural, to finish up the town's Open Field Art Festival. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Visitors to Berry will surely appreciate the town's newest splash of colour.

