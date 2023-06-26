Visitors to Berry will surely appreciate the town's newest splash of colour.
A mural by renowned Indigenous artists Uncle Noel Wellington and Warwick Keen now takes pride of place at the Berry Uniting Church hall.
Unveiled to the community on Sunday (June 25), the mural serves as a legacy piece for the inaugural Open Field Art Festival, which brightened Berry over the weekend.
Though there's more to the artwork than simply being a colourful addition to the church hall.
The mural backdrop showcases the escarpment, Cullunghutti Mountain, and Moyean Hill, all of which hold immense significance.
The contemporary painting gives a nod to local Indigenous history, and also to some of Uncle Noel Wellington's prominent works.
A collection of historic scarred trees from nearby Moyean Hill are the core inspiration for each.
The original artefacts and their designs were recorded by RH Matthews around the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Nine recorded carvings from the local area are tributes to esteemed clan leaders, symbolising their enduring influence.
Uncle Noel Wellington has referenced them in his own contemporary carving works, and the new mural has done the same: the historic pieces have been given a thoroughly modern twist.
Combining old stories and new styles, the finished work fits Keen and Wellington's penchant for bright colours and contemporary art.
The two artists have been creating together over the past 16 years. Wellington said it had been quite the journey, which began at Keen's long-running TAFE class.
"[In taking the class] I felt it was very important to find my identity, and there were times where I was struggling," Mr Wellington said.
"The way Warwick was teaching, it was like he'd put my identity right in front of me - right on the table.
"That's when I realised and understood where I came from and my identity."
Keen and Wellington were joined by fellow painter Glenn Duffield to help bring the artwork to life.
Open Field Art Festival organisers expressed their gratitude to the artists, and to the Uniting Church for taking part in the festival.
