Winter Warmers
Eat at Huskisson
Restaurants of Huskisson are warming your winter nights. Martini Club and Yum Cha is on again at Jervis Bay Coffee Co this Thursday night (June 29). Drop in again on Friday (June 30): Currambene St hotspots Tuna Tail and Serotonin are cooking up an extra special Ramen Night collab. The vegetarian banquet will warm the soul and the stomach. Spots are limited, book with Serotonin.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
This week, catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Milton Village Showground Market (Saturday, 9.30am-2.30pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday 8.30am-2.30pm), The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm), and Culburra Beach Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm).
Kids Festival
Arty Farty Party
Celebrate the school holidays at the Arty Farty Party, for kiddos aged 3-12. Mem Fox's classic, Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge will be brought to life, and The Listies present Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark. Happening at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, July 1. There's heaps of fun and free art activities going on all day, plus the interactive scavenger hunt - though you'll need tickets for the plays.
Film for Freedom
Community Fundraiser
Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven is raising funds for asylum seekers stuck in Papua New Guinea. The group will host a charity screening of Lucky Miles - an Australian-made drama based on the true stories of refugees in remote Western Australia. Screening at Berry Uniting Church Hall, July 1, 1pm. Tickets are $35 and can be booked online - includes light lunch and refreshments.
You're the Voice
Local musicians collaborate
Our own Katandra Women's Choir and Shoalhaven City Pipe Band are teaming up with Sydney Male Choir for a show like no other. Presenting: You're the Voice. They'll take on the classics - John Farnham, Queen, Credence Clear Rival, Broadway musicals, spirituals, opera and more. Berry School of Arts, July 1. Tickets from Sydney Male Choir.
Coming Up
NAIDOC Week
Events are happening around the Shoalhaven during NAIDOC Week (July 2-9) and the school holidays. Kicking off the week is Shoalhaven City Council's NAIDOC Week morning tea and flag raising ceremony on July 3, 10am at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Nowra Showgrounds will host the NAIDOC Family Fun Day on July 5, 10am-2pm. Local libraries at Nowra and Ulladulla will host kids' workshops (for ages 7-12) with Gadhungal Murring on July 13 - ask your local library for times and how to sign up. This year's Regional NAIDOC Awards will be hosted at Kiama Pavilion on July 29.
