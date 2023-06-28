Events are happening around the Shoalhaven during NAIDOC Week (July 2-9) and the school holidays. Kicking off the week is Shoalhaven City Council's NAIDOC Week morning tea and flag raising ceremony on July 3, 10am at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Nowra Showgrounds will host the NAIDOC Family Fun Day on July 5, 10am-2pm. Local libraries at Nowra and Ulladulla will host kids' workshops (for ages 7-12) with Gadhungal Murring on July 13 - ask your local library for times and how to sign up. This year's Regional NAIDOC Awards will be hosted at Kiama Pavilion on July 29.

