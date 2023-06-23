As we enter the second-half of the 2023 Group Seven Rugby League season, for every side in the middle of the pack each game begins to hold increasingly more weight.
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Kiama Knights are two of the sides feeling the brunt of the pressure from each game, sitting in sixth and eighth-place respectively.
Knights head coach Marc Laird said the team's effort and attitude was poor in their 46-0 loss to the Shellharbour Sharks last weekend.
He said that training this week focused on tightening up and addressing the team's efforts on the defensive side of the ball, in an aim to end Kiama's three-game losing run.
"Our effort and attitude wasn't real flash last week, and we leaked a lot of points which is never good," he said.
"It doesn't matter how many points you score if you're letting in 40, you're never going to win a game," he said.
Looking to the Bulldogs, Laird praised the side for the efforts this season and noted the size and skill of the team.
"Their halves are looking pretty sharp, they've got a big forward pack as well."
"We have to move the ball around well and hopefully we can get some points this week."
Milton like Kiama are coming off a tough loss, losing to the Stingrays 35-22, but coach Andy Lynch spoke highly of his team's play despite the final result.
"I think they played really well last week, it was the last seven minutes really that cost us," he said.
"Every week we speak about how we have to be an 80 minute team, and that's why the top teams are where they are, that's the difference."
"We don't have to change a lot, we just have perform for the full game."
Lynch said he's anticipating a tough match going up against a hungry side in Kiama, and further added that a team's effort is never more paramount than in games like this.
"I like it when it's like that, that mentality where you think no one is giving you a chance, that's when you get your best out of some people."
"I'm 100 per cent sure that's how Kiama is going to be playing, across the park they have some threats and they're going to pounce at every opportunity they get."
Both coaches noted the delicate position their sides currently sit in and what each game means heading forward.
"It adds that little bit of extra pressure, you can't relax at all during the game, but we just have to play our game and go out and get the two points," Lynch said.
"We just need to win, there's no other way around it, it's the halfway point of the season, so we have to focus and try to get the two points every week heading forward," Laird reiterated.
The Kiama Knights and MIlton-Ulladulla Bulldogs will kick off at 3pm on June 25 at Kiama Showground.
Across the rest of the league, a top-of-the-table clash between the Gerringong Lions and Stingrays of Shellharbour will take place at Michael Cronin Oval, the streaking Shellharbour Sharks will battle the last-place Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies, the third-place Nowra-Bomaderry Jets clash against the bounding Jamberoo Superoos, with the Ablon Park-Oak Flats Eagles rounding out the weekend in a matchup with the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
