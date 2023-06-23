South Coast Register
Australian Wrestling Entertainment's stars at the St Georges Basin Country Club

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 23 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:00pm
After wrestling all over the world, Psykotic is keen to greet fans during a wrestling event at the St Georges Basin Country Club. Picture supplied.
The big men will fly, crash and collide at the St Georges Basin Country Club on Saturday, July 8 as the stars of Australian Wrestling Entertainment unleash their own brand of mayhem.

