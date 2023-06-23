The big men will fly, crash and collide at the St Georges Basin Country Club on Saturday, July 8 as the stars of Australian Wrestling Entertainment unleash their own brand of mayhem.
Event manager Sammy Russo has promised a night of fiery action, with plenty of keep the whole family entertained in Over The Top Rope.
The only things bigger than the hits are the characters, costumes and rivalries that take to the centre of a squared circle.
The night's main event features wrestling icon Psykotic, who has wrestled all over the world including the USA after being trained and managed by Australian wrestling royalty, Mario Milano.
Psykotic will be looking to reclaim the AWE championship belt he lost recently to Scott Magnum, who will have Nikki Nitro in his corner.
This is a no disqualification match and promises to provide plenty of action as old scores are settled.
There will also be a tag team match featuring the Masked Mauler and Morgan Rose facing The Bachelor and Jackson Vance,
Australia's best high flying cruiserweights Jay Sorbet and Bronson will do battle, while there will also be a super heavy weight match up when The Banisher takes on Goran Nikolov, who has just returned from an international wrestling trip.
Mr Russo said much more action was planned, with the AWE event guaranteed to be "AWEsome".
He said tickets were available at the club, and anyone who bought VIP tickets would have a chance to have a photograph inside the ring, as well as receiving a signed event poster.
