Surge in COVID-19 deaths in the past week

There has been a surge on the number of COVID-19 deaths in the past week.
After falling to 53 last week, they have jumped again to 85 deaths across NSW in the week ending 4pm Thursday, June 22.
However all other COVID figures were down for the week.
The number of new COVID infections fell from 6906 to 5570 in the past week, including 410 from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Of those cases 160 were detected by PCR tests, and 250 by RATs.
The number of positive PCR tests in the past four weeks stands at 850 across the health district, including 146 from the Shoalhaven, 29 from Kiama, 173 from Shellharbour and 502 from Wollongong.
There were 1288 COVID patients in the state's hospitals when numbers were counted at 4pm on June 22, including 31 needing intensive care.
