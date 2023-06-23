South Coast Register
Homelessness forum being held at the Nowra Library on June 28

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 23 2023
A forum in Nowra will hear from people experiencing homelessness as it looks at ways to tackle the housing crisis. Picture supplied.
Shoalhaven Council is hosting a panel discussion on understanding and supporting people experiencing homelessness.

