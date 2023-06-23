Shoalhaven Council is hosting a panel discussion on understanding and supporting people experiencing homelessness.
Council has put together a panel of people experiencing homelessness, who will share their stories during the forum at the Nowra Library on Wednesday, June 28.
During the forum that runs from 5.30 to 7pm, representatives of Salt Care and Safe Shelter will talk about the help they provide.
There will also be a chance to take part in a question and answer session during the free event.
The forum follows news of a surge in the number of people throughout NSW living on the streets, as the state's housing crisis deepens.
The most recent count of rough sleepers in NSW recorded 1623 people compared to 1207 people last year, a 34 per cent increase.
The count was undertaken in more than 350 towns and suburbs in 76 local government areas.
Homelessness Minister Rose Jackson said the spike in figures was "deeply concerning".
"We need to do better," she said.
"We want to minimise the frequency, severity, and cycle of rough sleepers (but) we know we have a long way to go in achieving that goal."
The street count also revealed more people were sleeping rough in the regions.
