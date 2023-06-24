South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Property offers a wide range of options and opportunities

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 24 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Currarong's only commercial property, at 1 Piscator Avenue, is up for sale. Picture supplied.
Currarong's only commercial property, at 1 Piscator Avenue, is up for sale. Picture supplied.

Currarong is a much-loved coastal village in the Shoalhaven, with a tightly-held real estate market.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.