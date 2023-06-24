Currarong is a much-loved coastal village in the Shoalhaven, with a tightly-held real estate market.
But a rare opportunity has come up to have a major impact on the village and the lifestyle it offers.
The village's only commercial property is up for sale, offering opportunities to transform the site and the community.
The 1045 square metre site at 1 Piscator Avenue, Currarong , is being sold by Integrity Real Estate, offering a unique and rare holding within the character filled coastal village.
It's home to the renowned Zac's Takeaway and General Store which also holds a liquor licence to sell takeaway alcohol.
There is also a large dining hall and outdoor seating area which connects seamlessly to the kitchen.
The property sits at the end of Crookhaven Bight, a large bay ideal for swimming and water sports.
Parkland buffers the property to the bay, offering well-manicured grounds, trees and a phenomenal view from the café's seating area.
It also boasts 32.1m of dual; street frontage to Piscator Avenue and Beecroft Parade, while the site overlooks Dolphin Reserve and Crookhaven Bight.
The large, renovated commercial building covers a 400 square metre footprint, leaving much of the site available for expansion, dependent on the prospective purchaser.
The EL1 Local Centre zoning allows for and encourages a range of retail, business and community uses and residential development that contributes to a vibrant and active local centre.
Examples include shop top living or hotel or motel accommodation, while the zoning also allows artisan food and drink industries, backpackers' accommodation, bed and breakfast accommodation, commercial premises, community facilities, entertainment facilities, function centres, home industries or serviced apartments, subject to council approval.
The possibilities are endless, and are enhanced by the amount of off-street parking available for customers.
It is a key property at the very heart of Currarong, a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty, pristine beaches and relaxed atmosphere.
The village offers the perfect mix of owner occupiers, holiday homes, accommodation parks and camping areas - seeing a large volume of traffic and visitors over the weekends and holiday periods.
The village is open to new business activity and development.
Currarong has a median house price of $1.8M, and homes in the town are being restored, rebuilt and expanded so they can be further enjoyed.
The expanding market generates a need for services and commercial activities.
