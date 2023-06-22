South Coast Register
The life and times of Shoalhaven rugby player-coach Will Miller

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 23 2023 - 9:59am
Bloodied and bruised, Will Miller always gives his all for his beloved Shoalhaven. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
It didn't take much to convince Will Miller to return and work on the family farm at Berry after he retired from playing Super Rugby at the end of the 2020-21 season.

