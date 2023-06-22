South Coast Register
Princes Highway re-opened at Kiama Heights after car crash

Updated June 23 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:39am
Northbound lanes of the Princes Highway at Kiama Heights have re-opened after a car rollover earlier.
All northbound lanes have reopened on the Princes Highway at Kiama Heights following an single vehicle crash.

