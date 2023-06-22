Princes Highway re-opened at Kiama Heights after car crash

All northbound lanes have reopened on the Princes Highway at Kiama Heights following an single vehicle crash.
One of two northbound lanes had been closed approaching South Kiama Drive.
The highway had been fully closed northbound following a single-vehicle crash approaching South Kiama Drive.
Motorists should continue to exercise caution and allow extra travel time through the area, as northbound traffic is heavy.
However, with both lanes opened traffic through the area is easing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.