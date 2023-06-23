South Coast Register
St Georges Basin and Shoalhaven United sizing up for pivotal first grade clash

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
St Georges Basin's Aiden Marks and Shoalhaven United's Luke Kellett. Pictures by Tamara Lee and Rach Hall
This weekend the St Georges Basin Dragons and Shoalhaven United Bears will meet for a significant round nine matchup at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex.

