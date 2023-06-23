This weekend the St Georges Basin Dragons and Shoalhaven United Bears will meet for a significant round nine matchup at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex.
Both sides have been impressive throughout their 2023 seasons, each positioning themselves well to make a run at the finals.
Following a loss to the Illaroo Kangaroos, 1-0, St Georges Basin sit tied for second place, while United are coming into the match very fresh with more than two weeks since their last clash.
United, as of right now, hold down fifth place in the competition with their last match resulting in a 1-1 draw with Illaroo.
United's Billy Wallington said the side is really looking forward to the clash this weekend, and know the impact a win would have for their position on the table.
"It's a very important game, we are feeling very positive and fresh from having the last two weeks off" Wallington said.
READ MORE:
"We have been getting better every week and will be ready to go on Saturday (June 23)."
Wallington noted the strength of Basin, but reiterated that the team is focused on themselves heading into the clash.
"Basin at home is always a hard game, not giving them time on the ball I think will be key," he said.
"We will need to take our chances and continue moving the ball around the way we have been."
The clash between two talented sides such as this one, could again come down to a single goal with the level of skill each side possesses on both sides of the ball.
With the competitiveness of the competition, Wallington said it creates a fun level of pressure to every win and loss.
"It definitely makes every result count for something," he said.
"One or two good or bad weeks will be the difference of finals football at the end of the season making it very competitive every game."
St Georges Basin and Shoalhaven United kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday, June 4 at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex Field One.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.