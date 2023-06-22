The South Eastern Primary Health Network, Coordinare, is encouraging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members to look into their eligibility for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
Coordinare's Aboriginal Health Community Engagement Consultant, Terry Hill, said the organisation recently met with local elders to talk about prevention and treatment options for COVID-19.
And he urged people to talk with their doctors or the AMS about antivirals.
"We yarned with Aboriginal Elders and young people across South Eastern NSW and the majority were not aware of these potentially lifesaving COVID-19 medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme," Mr Hill said.
"We need to get the word out that this product is available, especially for our elders," he added.
"We've created a couple of videos to share with communities with the message that eligible people can get COVID-19 antivirals after speaking to a doctor, but they need to act fast.
"Making a plan now will help save valuable time if you test positive for COVID-19."
Beyond Empathy videographer Elias Rees was among the people who knew nothing about antivirals, "which I'm a bit annoyed about because I could have gone and gotten some when I had COVID a couple of weeks ago because I felt like crap".
Meanwhile Aunty Lynette Goodwin said she took multiple tablets each day, "So what's another tablet if that is going to help me?"
By reducing how severe the illness is, antivirals mean people are less likely to need to go to hospital, or develop breathing difficulties and need assistance with oxygen or intensive care treatment.
Coordinare's Medical Director, Dr Katherine Michelmore, said COVID could be "very serious for adults in high-risk groups, even when they are fully vaccinated".
"Antiviral treatments, taken as tablets or capsules, help to stop COVID-19 infection from becoming severe - but they need to be started early after testing positive, within five days of developing symptoms," she said.
Antiviral medicines target the virus that causes COVID-19 to prevent it infecting healthy cells in your body and multiplying.
This helps stop the spread of the virus inside your body and helps your immune system to fight off the infection.
However COVID-19 antivirals do not work against other viruses like the flu.
There are different antivirals for the flu and antivirals are not a substitute for vaccination, which remains the best protection against COVID-19.
If your doctor or the AMS decides you are eligible for antivirals, they will organise a prescription, which can be sent as an e-script to your phone or pharmacy, or could be collected as a paper copy.
It's recommended you ask your pharmacy to arrange home delivery for your medication or ask someone to collect it on your behalf.
Eligible people include:
