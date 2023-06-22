South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Coordinare calling on people to check their eligibility with doctors

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coordinare's Uncle Terry Hill and Uncle Eric Naylor discuss COVID-19 antiviral treatments. Picture supplied.
Coordinare's Uncle Terry Hill and Uncle Eric Naylor discuss COVID-19 antiviral treatments. Picture supplied.

The South Eastern Primary Health Network, Coordinare, is encouraging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members to look into their eligibility for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.