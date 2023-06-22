Berry's newest contemporary art festival is taking over town.
Open Field Festival has officially launched, offering artistic delights at 11 key venues across the village all weekend (June 23-25).
As visitors tour through the stacked program of exhibitions, workshops, performances and panels, organisers are encouraging visitors to discover new and exciting things about Berry.
Festival co-founder Lenka Kripac took keen art fans and several Open Field artists on a tour of key sites, ahead of the official launch on Thursday evening.
She said the festival will allow visitors to choose their own adventure around Berry - explore at their own pace, and visit the venues in any order.
This weekend, visitors are in for a treat.
At every venue and event, there is something special to experience - including a never-before-seen peek at Sophie Cape's artistic process.
The Gerringong creative usually makes her art in the solitude of remote bushland, but this Saturday she will take up the challenge to create live for an audience.
Here's what she had to say:
Cambewarra's Tamara Dean is showing her work in the Berry Showgrounds Pavilion, joining fellow locals Jaz Corr and Sophie Cape in the pop-up gallery.
Dean has crafted a multimedia work that is visually and audibly beautiful.
Yet it was inspired by the bleak events which rocked her home and community.
She explained:
Tucked away behind the main pavilion, there's a bonus exhibit created by prominent Shoalhaven artist Anna Glynn.
She has collected years of video footage to make the immersive piece 'Dwelling'.
Be sure to keep an eye out for some surprising local faces, who feature in the installation.
Anna talks us through the work here:
OpenField Arts Festival runs this June 22-25, at venues across Berry.
The festival is largely free to attend - though a handful of events are ticketed.
For the full program, visit www.openfield.org.au
