South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Cambewarra Winter Solstice family campfire set to light up your Friday night

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bonfire being prepared ahead of tomorrow night's celebrations. Picture supplied.
The bonfire being prepared ahead of tomorrow night's celebrations. Picture supplied.

If you are looking for something fun and family friendly for your Friday night, then the hard-working members of the Cambewarra Public School (CPS) P&C and the Cambewarra Pony Club, have got just the thing for you.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.