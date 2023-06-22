If you are looking for something fun and family friendly for your Friday night, then the hard-working members of the Cambewarra Public School (CPS) P&C and the Cambewarra Pony Club, have got just the thing for you.
This Friday, June 23, will mark the first instalment of the Winter Solstice Family Campfire, which organisers are hoping will become an annual fixture in the Shoalhaven event calendar.
This joint effort event was conceived of recently and has quickly come together thanks to the efforts of a number of locals.
"There was a woman on our Cambewarra Village Facebook page who suggested a bonfire to celebrate the Winter Solstice and was asking if anyone had a paddock that they could have it in," CPS P&C member Amanda Cole Richardson said.
"The Pony Club put up their hand and said they have this huge area that could be used."
"It's come together from there."
The family event doubles as a fundraiser, with gold coin donations going towards fixing fencing and other issues around the Pony Club along with assisting CPS, who are raising funds for new outdoor equipment.
The event, on top of the big bonfire, will have several games for all-ages, a sausage sizzle, Mr Whippy van, obstacle courses, face painting and a chance to meet and interact with the club's ponies.
"It's been awhile since we've had a real big community event, and I'd love to make it an annual tradition," Ms Cole Richardson said.
"The Pony Club and Sue (Johnson - President of the Cambewarra Pony Club) have really gone above and beyond in prepping the whole area for the event."
"It's going to be a really lovely opportunity to get to know people, everyone is very busy, it's just the perfect opportunity to hang out."
The event will be held at 556 Illaroo Road and will start tomorrow at 4pm, running until 6:30pm.
A gold coin donation is asked for on arrival.
