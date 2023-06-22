School holidays are almost here - and the thought often fills parents with dread as they wonder what to do to keep their children occupied for two weeks.
But the Arty Farty Party offers a chance to kick off the holidays with style and a bellyful of laughs.
The children's festival promises to bring excitement and interactive arts mayhem to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Saturday, July 1.
The festival's theme is making memories, and organisers want the whole community to come along to make and share some.
There are two exceptional theatre productions to enjoy plus a host of free activities to get festival-goers creating, dancing, reading, talking, singing, and being the star of the show.
In the auditorium theatre, families can enjoy the nationally renowned Australian Chamber Orchestra and some talented actors as they bring Mem Fox's beautiful book, Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge to life on stage.
The sweet story focuses on a small boy with a big name and his friendship with a special lady who is losing her memory.
Performed with a live score by a string quartet, the short show is the perfect introduction to theatre for young children, and the whole family.
At just 28 minutes with a special post-show meet and greet, this is a must for younger children.
"Live performance is about storytelling and stories are how we make sense of our world and our place in it," said director Sandie Eldridge.
"To experience beautiful music played live is profoundly moving and joyous.
"Audiences both young and old have responded strongly to the work," Sandie said.
"This is a theatre piece about memory, and it will itself become a beautiful memory for the audience, no matter their age."
In a dramatic change of pace and blasting onto the studio stage are kids' entertainment rockstars, The Listies with Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark - their utterly nutty take on Shakespeare's classic.
Already full of things kids love in a good story: ghosts, castles, sword fights, neon-coloured spew, and spooky stuff, The Listies have added bonus pillow fights, pirates, ninjas, ninja pirates, aliens, ninja pirate aliens, zombies, and a bunch of other hilarious stuff!!
Creator/performer Matt Kelly revealed what audiences could expect.
"Our aim is to make all our audience members, from the very young to the very elderly - like people 32 or more - laugh.
"We do this by packing five hours of Shakespeare, a truckload of slapstick, a shedload of wordplay, and more than one fake baguette into a castle that literally transforms into a picture of Rich's head.
"Even the most tired parents stay awake...usually!"
Outside the theatres, the festival boasts six hours filled with free activities and entertainment including a digital scavenger hunt, a smoking ceremony and performance from Gadhungal Murring, family yoga, the chance to make your own recycled Arty Farty Party fashion accessories, food trucks, face painters, roving performers, lawn games, live music and much more.
Topping off the day will be a fabulous family dance party, and everyone is invited to get along to make some memories and have some Arty Farty fun.
