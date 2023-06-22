South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

The Arty Farty Party Children's Festival offers a chance to make memories

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Listies present Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark, during the Arty Farty Party Children's Festival at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Saturday, July 1. Picture supplied.
The Listies present Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark, during the Arty Farty Party Children's Festival at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Saturday, July 1. Picture supplied.

School holidays are almost here - and the thought often fills parents with dread as they wonder what to do to keep their children occupied for two weeks.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.