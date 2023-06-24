As it gets colder, many flock to the pubs to be near a heater or roaring fireplace, and also have a drink in hand.
To celebrate the chills in the air, the Berry Hotel will offer free pints of Guinness when temperatures drop below 10°C.
The stout brand has launched the Brewery of Metereology app, which delivers a seven day "pourcast" for people to see when they can secure a complimentary pint, once it hits 9°C.
This unique forecast is delivered by Guinness weatherman and chef Colin Fassnidge.
"As the weather gets cooler, there's nothing better than rugging up and enjoying a Guinness," he said.
Read more:
The offer will be in place across the venues until June 30.
To secure a pint of Guinness and read the weekly pourcast, download the Brewery of Metereology app.
Guinness lovers can also show their devotion to the brand by buying limited-edition thermals covered with the renowned harp logo.
The apparel is made entirely from Merino wool.
They can be bought through breweryofmeteorology.com.au/thermals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.