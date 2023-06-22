South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Sharks skipper tops Michael Cronin Medal leaderboard after 10 rounds

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks skipper James Ralphs leads the Michael Cronin Medal race. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks skipper James Ralphs leads the Michael Cronin Medal race. Picture by Adam McLean

A number of Shellharbour Sharks players have stepped up during their five-game winning run which has seen the Abed Atallah-coached outfit firmly entrench itself in the top-five after 11 rounds of the Group Seven rugby league competition.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.