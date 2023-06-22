South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Speed limit reductions for Nowra and South Nowra due to roadwork

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pothole repairs will mean speed limit reductions on the Princes Highway in Nowra and South Nowra. Picture supplied.
Pothole repairs will mean speed limit reductions on the Princes Highway in Nowra and South Nowra. Picture supplied.

Roadwork and speed limit reductions will impact on motorists using the Princes Highway through Nowra and South Nowra in coming days.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.