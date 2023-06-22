Roadwork and speed limit reductions will impact on motorists using the Princes Highway through Nowra and South Nowra in coming days.
The restrictions will come about as workers repair potholes and road surface defects to improve the road network's safety and resilience.
Work will be carried out on the Princes Highway at the Warra Warra Road roundabout on the evening of Monday June 26, weather permitting.
Then work will shift to the Princes Highway between Plunkett Street and McKay Street in Nowra from Tuesday, June 27, to the early hours of Friday, July 7, weather permitting.
To minimise the impact to road users, work will be carried out Monday to Thursday nights only between 7pm and 5am.
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
