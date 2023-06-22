More help needed as winter bites

The cold white stuff is finally falling in the snowfields. That is no doubt great news for those keen to hit the slopes in winter.
It also suggests the likelihood of colder weather elsewhere. Much of the East Coast of NSW has recorded below 0 degree temperatures in recent days.
That means turning up the heater or cranking up the wood fire and pulling out the winter woollies. It may even mean longer, hot showers.
But the reality is that these are luxuries that many cannot afford.
The challenge for many to stay warm, and keep their family warm, is compounded by the tough economic times with the soaring cost of living, including utility bills.
Each year during winter the Salvation Army conducts its Red Shield Appeal in the hope of raising funds and resources to add a little warmth to the lives of many.
It was an icy day when a memo from the Salvos hit my email earlier this week and the message tugged at my emotions. The stories it shared left me in no doubt that I had to contribute, and remind others that not everyone is rugged up and warm this winter.
The Salvation Army email said "we are extremely worried about those who are most vulnerable in our community, who are presenting to our services across the country, some for the first time.
"The cost-of-living crisis and soaring utility bills are leaving everyday Aussies facing devastating and impossible choices."
It continued:
"One mother, 42, has told us: 'I wear multiple layers of clothing to keep warm. I avoid turning on the heater and try not to waste or use excessive amounts of water.'
Another mother of three, 34, said:
"I turn off the hot water and electricity at night. I use the barbecue for cooking and organise the kids' clothes to minimise the use of the washing machine. We only flush the toilet when necessary. We limit showers to a maximum of three minutes. Instead of using public transport, we walk or ride bikes everywhere."
The Salvos are hoping to raise $37 million by June 30 to ensure their services and programs across the nation can continue.
It is a cause that can be easily supported by making a tax-deductible donation to The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal by visiting salvationarmy.org.au or calling 13 SALVOS.
Every contribution, large or small, has the potential to add a little warmth to the lives of other.
Remember a warm home, snuggly clothes and good heating may seem like basic creature comforts, but they are not enjoyed by everyone.
Please consider how you can make a difference for those feeling the cold this winter.
Jackie Meyers, editor
