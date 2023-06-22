South Coast Register
45 Birkdale Circuit, Sussex Inlet

Emily Gibbs
June 22 2023 - 10:00am
Class and distinction
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 45 Birkdale Circuit, Sussex Inlet
  • $990,000 - $1,080,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Whether you are looking for a family home or a fantastic investment opportunity, this quality-built McDonald Jones home is hard to pass by.

