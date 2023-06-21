Hazard reduction burn planned, Tapitallee

Hazard reduction burning is scheduled to start near Nowra on Thursday (June 22), weather permitting.
NSW Parks and Wildlife Service plans to conduct a controlled burn at Tapitallee Nature Reserve, covering a six hectare patch along Koloona Dr - about 3km west of North Nowra.
A NPWS firefighting crew will be joined by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) teams; they plan to take advantage of forecast favourable weather conditions.
Sections of Koloona Dr will be closed during the burn.
Traffic control will be in place along those sections; motorists are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
For those concerned about air quality during hazard reduction burns (or other activties), local air quality reports, forecasts and alerts are available from the Department of Planning and Environment.
The hazard reduction burn is designed to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the reserve, helping to protect nearby private properties and businesses in the event of a wildfire.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government Hazards Near Me website and app.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
