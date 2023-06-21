South Coast Register
Hazard reduction burn planned, Tapitallee

Updated June 22 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
A hazard reduction burn is planned for Tapitallee, near North Nowra, on June 22. Picture by Robert Peet.
Hazard reduction burning is scheduled to start near Nowra on Thursday (June 22), weather permitting.

