Shoalhaven storm to grand final appearance at Tamworth long weekend competition

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:30am
Scott Mclean (right) applauded after securing a home run. Picture supplied,
The Shoalies B & B team headed to Tamworth for the long weekend tournament held over several days at the Carter Street Playing Fields and put on a show.

