The Shoalies B & B team headed to Tamworth for the long weekend tournament held over several days at the Carter Street Playing Fields and put on a show.
The tournament saw teams from all around the state travel to the grounds, with it split into grades from A through to I.
The Shoalies side found them placed right in the middle, battling a number of tough opponents - Deadstars, Peanuts, Bees, Bench Warmers and Team Duff.
The local side got off to a dynamite start in their first game against the Deadstars, who they dispatched of 12-6.
Andrew Provest led the way with the bats having two home runs, followed closely by Scott McLean and Josh Siebert who each had one.
In the field the Shoalies had a nice double play from Scott McLean to Stuart Raymond to Antony Lee. Matt Calderon did a great job on the mound with 125 pitches 71 strikes with 6 strikeouts.
In their second clash of the tournament the Shoalies, with the Shoalhaven side taking the lead from the first innings and holding that throughout the game, securing a clutch win of 9-8.
Hits went to Wade Erenshaw, Michael Carter, Zac Douglas, James Lee and Josh Siebert, who had two.
Pitching duties were shared between Michael Carter 62 pitches 41 strikes with three strikeouts and Zac Douglas 39 pitches 21 strikes and two strikeouts both who were backed well by James Lee doing their catching duties.
The Shoalies would make it three on the trot in their next clash with The Bees in a hard fought fun game.
Shoalies again lead from the jump and held that until the end winning 9-4, with them securing eight hits to the Bees six.
Singles went to Michael Carter, Josh Siebert, Zac Douglas, Andrew Provest, James Lee, Rohan Purves and Scott McLean, while Josh Siebert had the only double hit of the game.
Andrew Provest again shone on the mound with 92 pitches 49 strikes and 8 strikeouts, while Leith Grant performed admirably doing the catching duties of the game.
They kept on rolling in their fourth match against the Bench Warmers, with the Shoalies exploding out of the gates to win 13-2.
Matt Calderon pitched a full game with 82 pitches 48 strikes with 1 strikeout backed well with catcher Michael Carter.
Shoalies had 13 hits to Bench Warmers four, with Zac Douglas being Shoalies' outstanding batter, with two doubles and a single hit, which resulted in three runners being brought in.
This was closely followed by Andrew Provest who had two singles and one double with four runners brought in.
The Shoalies undefeated run would come to an end in their fifth round matchup against Team Duff.
Stuart Raymond started on the mound with 65 pitches 31 strikes and Emmi Lee relieving 29 pitches 22 strikes and 1 strikeout. Leith Grant and Michael Carter shared the catching duties.
There were some strong outfield catches by James Lee. Unfortunately the Shoalies had only four hits to Team Duffs' eight. Single hits to Josh Siebert, Stuart Raymond and Emmi Lee (two). Team Duff would win 7-0.
Winning four from five games put the Shoalies B & B in first position to go into the final against Team Duff, a rematch the side was hoping to avenge on the biggest stage.
The Shoalies started well in a tight game. The first innings saw each team gain one run, while in the Second innings, Team Duff gained one with the Shoalies responding with two runs of their own.
Shoalies kept Team Duff scoreless in the third while bringing in another three runs to add to the tally.
The defense kept up its strength in the fourth innings with Team Duff again being held scoreless, while they added on another run.
In the fifth and sixth, there was a massive drought with no runs scored by either team, but the Shoalies were still ahead 7-2 at the end of the period.
In the seventh innings Duff exploded to even the match a 7-all. Due to this, another two innings had to be played for a result to be decided.
Unfortunately from this point forward the Shoalies' bats were quiet and Team Duff rose to the occasion taking the win of 12-7.
Team Duff having 13 hits to Shoalies 12.
Pitching duties were shared between Andrew Provest 114 pitches 74 strikes with seven strikeouts, Zac Douglas 37 pitches 20 strikes and Josh Siebert 26 pitches 10 strikes with one strikeout.
It was a more than impressive run for the Shoalies, who said they are ready to avenge this loss in next year's tournament.
