South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Comedy routines took Sam from Nowra to hosting The Project

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the hosts of The Project, and former Nowra High School student, Sam Taunton. Picture supplied.
One of the hosts of The Project, and former Nowra High School student, Sam Taunton. Picture supplied.

Sam Taunton still calls himself a Nowra boy.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.