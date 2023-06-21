Sam Taunton still calls himself a Nowra boy.
The successful stand-up comedian and star of TV show The Panel grew up in Nowra, attending Nowra Public School and Nowra High School.
And he said he was comfortable carrying the tag of being from Nowra.
"I remember in my early 20s I moved away from it a bit, when I was spending a lot of time in Sydney, but now I rep it on the show as much as I can - I always try to talk about being from Nowra," Mr Taunton said.
The 32-year-old spent much of his early life in and around the stage as his father Tony was a successful musician.
It even resulted in him helping to record a song about bindiis, and performing it on radio while in primary school.
But bright lights and a cheering crowd were not such an attraction when Mr Taunton was young.
"I never really thought much of being on the stage, instead I had dreams of being a golfer, that was my big dream, and every morning I'd be be at Nowra Golf Club practicing," he said.
That changed when Mr Taunton started university, and comedy became a priority, leading to nine years performing stand-up all over Australia and even internationally.
"I'm naturally a bit of a performer," he said.
Mr Taunton's success on the comedy circuit resulted in him making a couple of guest appearances on The Project a few times, before he got the call asking if he wanted to replace Peter Helliar.
That presented a bit of a dilemma because "stand-up is still my main thing".
He sought advice from Australian comedy icons Dave Hughes and Will Anderson before deciding to accept the position as one of the hosts on The Project, while maintaining his stand-up comedy performances after the TV show ends and on weekends.
"Stand-up is still my first love, and that's why that gig on The Project came about," Mr Taunton said.
"That seat is always for a stand-up comedian - Pete Helliar had it before me, Dave Hughes had it before me, and so it makes sense that it's someone out there doing live stand-up.
"It fits perfectly because the show is so much chat, and you're talking to people, there's always different people on the show, and doing stand-up comedy is just that - you're talking to people and trying to communicate whatever your funny ideas are."
Mr Taunton said it was "a strange world".
"I get to be dumb and silly and then the next day we're talking to the Ukraine defence minister," he said.
"I'm just this kid who grew up in Nowra, hanging out, and then the Prime Minister last night remembered something I'd said to him and we were joking about it."
And Nowra is never far from his heart, thoughts and stories.
"I've told so many stories about growing up in Nowra," he said.
Mr Taunton said he recently filmed a one-hour TV comedy special that featured a story about how at the age of 17 he was knocked over by a car on the Princes Highway near Nowra High School.
And after doing a comedy show in St Georges Basin last year, he said he was hoping to spend more time performing in the Shoalhaven - especially next year when he ramps up his involvement in comedy festivals.
"I'm hoping to come back and do a show in Nowra," he said.
"I've always dreamed of filming an hour show in Nowra, so that's something I'm going to do hopefully in the future, or at least come back and put on a show.
"I've got so many mates there and I also just want to have a big party there."
Despite the stories and jokes about "posh" people in Cambewarra, Mr Taunton was quick to sing the praises of his home town.
"Nowra is just a good, solid town," he said.
"It's a hell of a place to live, it's a great place."
While the demands of comedy performances resulted in Mr Taunton moving to Melbourne, he said he got back to Nowra several times a year to catch up with his dad Tony and mum Katherine, along with an array of friends and family.
And sometimes even collect a few extra experiences for his comedy routines.
