Sarah Green's time on Channel Seven's reality television program Million Dollar Island is over.
People who watched last night [Tuesday] saw the Berry resident leave the show.
Hopefully, the South Coast's other contestant, Corey Ryan, continues on - they were both looking forward to the challenge and working together.
Sarah was one of six people up for the arena challenge last night, which was a test of physical endurance.
Contestants needed to hold a bar on the rig and each person would take it in turns to add 4kg of extra weight to the bar of a chosen opponent, so it was a game not just of strength but also one of strategy and friendship.
The six then become five with the remaining five having to undergo "a particularly icky survival challenge" - eating some of the least favourable island food you're ever likely to come across.
Balut [fertilised duck embryo], live worms, or a slimy-looking type of sea slug were on the menu.
The more Sarah ate of the balut, the less she enjoyed it.
"At first, it just tasted like egg, but then I could taste the hairy duck," she said.
Due to "some personal bonds formed in camp" by her rival Sarah was sent packing.
The program continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.
