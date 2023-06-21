Shoalhaven remain undefeated after surviving an impressive performance by the Woonona Shamrocks in their Illawarra Rugby League Fixture on Saturday at Shoalhaven Rugby Club.
It has been a season of dominance for the Shoalies, sitting at 8-0 on the trot, but on Saturday the Shamrocks looked more than ready for the challenge in the first half of their clash.
They made things uncomfortable for the Shoalies in both their defence and attack, trailing only 12-10 at the half.
However, the script would be flipped at halftime, and the Shoalies would come out looking determined to right their uneven play of the first 40 minutes.
The Shoalies stormed home with a 40-point second half, simultaneously closing the door on the Shamrocks, who ran out the clock scoreless
For Shoalies coach Will Miller, it was a positive sign to see his team withstand and respond from the pressure that was put on them to start the game.
"They (Shamrocks) were a very good team, I've said it to the boys in the past, you can't take anyone for granted, because if you do they can hurt you," Miller said.
"Their attack was looking really good, and they put us under a lot of pressure which was good, it tested us."
"It's a great sign to see us come out of that second half on top with all of the pressure we were under."
Miller said players taking accountability in the locker room at the half and going back to basics, really helped them come out with a clear mindset when taking the field for the second 40.
"We weren't playing very smart in the first half, we weren't playing field position and were trying to score out of own half."
"In the second half we were sticking to basic things that we do, when we started to put pressure back on them the points started coming a lot easier, nothing felt forced."
"In that first half, even when we scored points, it felt almost lucky."
Despite their unbeaten record, Miller said they feel hardly safe going up against teams, citing the talent throughout the competition.
He directly mentioned the performance and skill of Tech, Avondale and Kiama, along with the Shamrocks, as teams that could really give them a tough time if they aren't ready.
The team's "togetherness" has been one of their strongest aspects this season, with Miller viewing that as the turning point on Saturday.
"It was really pleasing to see players taking accountability like Steven Brandon, and George (Miller), both stepping up a lot, laying down the law, and not accepting the way we were playing," he said.
"They set the standard for us, and it changed the game completely."
The Shoalies sit in first place with a record of 8-0, Avondale sit right behind at 7-1, while Kiama holds down third at 5-2."
Their next match comes against Campbelltown on Saturday, June 24, at Campbelltown Rugby Club.
