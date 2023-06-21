Traffic on the Princes Highway through Bomaderry will be slowed to 40kmh for up to the next 10 weeks, including the busy school holiday period.
Roadwork speed restrictions have been put in place between Mattes Way and Illaroo Road starting Wednesday, June 21, while Transport for NSW contractors replace road pavement and construct concrete medians between the north and southbound lanes.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
The work is part of the Nowra Bridge project, scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
School holidays for the end of term two start on Saturday, July 1, with students returning to their classrooms on Tuesday, July 18.
