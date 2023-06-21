South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Work on the Princes Highway between Mattes Way and Illaroo Road

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 21 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractors are spending up to 10 seeks replacing road pavement and building concrete medians between the Princes Highway's north and southbound lanes in Bomaderry. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Contractors are spending up to 10 seeks replacing road pavement and building concrete medians between the Princes Highway's north and southbound lanes in Bomaderry. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Traffic on the Princes Highway through Bomaderry will be slowed to 40kmh for up to the next 10 weeks, including the busy school holiday period.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.