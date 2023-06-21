South Coast Register
Heavy vehicles face major delays after detouring via Illawarra Highway

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:13am
There will be more closures and traffic disruption on Moss Vale Road in coming days. Picture supplied.
There will be disruptions to traffic travelling between Bomaderry and Kangaroo Valley in coming days, with night closures of Moss Vale Road between Barfield Road and Kangaroo Valley Road.

