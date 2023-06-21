There will be disruptions to traffic travelling between Bomaderry and Kangaroo Valley in coming days, with night closures of Moss Vale Road between Barfield Road and Kangaroo Valley Road.
The road will be closed between 8pm and 4am from Sunday, June 25 to Tuesday, June 27, to allow for work including vegetation maintenance and drain clearing.
Motorists are advised of upcoming night closures on Moss Vale Road between Barfield Road and Kangaroo Valley Road for essential maintenance work. Work includes vegetation maintenance and drain clearing.
READ MORE:
Light vehicles will be detoured via Kangaroo Valley Road, adding around 15 minutes to travel time.
However vehicles longer than 7.5 metres or heavier than 12 tonnes will need to detour via the Illawarra Highway and Princes Highway, adding about 90 minutes to travel time.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.